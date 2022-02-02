Madison County Election officials prep for primaries

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission held a meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for the upcoming local elections.

During that meeting, the commission discussed appointing poll officials and setting early voting hours for the May 3 county primary.

Early voting will begin April 13 and continue to April 28, with the exception of April 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

As a reminder for voters who vote in person during early voting or on Election Day, you must present a photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government.

For more information on how to register to vote or to update your address if you are already a registered voter in Madison County, click here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.