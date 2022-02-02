Madison County Election officials prep for primaries

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Election Commission held a meeting Wednesday to discuss plans for the upcoming local elections.

Madison County Election Commission

During that meeting, the commission discussed appointing poll officials and setting early voting hours for the May 3 county primary.

Early voting will begin April 13 and continue to April 28, with the exception of April 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

As a reminder for voters who vote in person during early voting or on Election Day, you must present a photo ID issued by the federal or Tennessee state government.

For more information on how to register to vote or to update your address if you are already a registered voter in Madison County, click here.

