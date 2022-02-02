Mugshots : Madison County : 02/01/22 – 02/02/22

1/10 Brejun Savage Brejun Savage: Aggravated assault

2/10 Andromeda Cole Andromeda Cole: Failure to appear

3/10 Brian Powell Brian Powell: Shoplifting. criminal trespass

4/10 Dedrick Joshua Dedrick Joshua: Violation of probation, aggravated assault

5/10 Evita Sanders Evita Sanders: Violation of probation



6/10 James Key James Key: Burglary

7/10 Janna Farmer Janna Farmer: Violation of probation

8/10 Jeffery Conner Jeffery Conner: Violation of community corrections

9/10 Joel Osorio Joel Osorio: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/10 Larita Roberson Larita Roberson: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/02/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.