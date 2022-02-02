Police search for missing baby after mom killed in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they are searching for a missing 2-day-old girl whose mother was fatally shot.

Memphis police say officers found an abandoned car late Tuesday and nearby found the body of a 27-year-old woman who had been shot.

Police said officers were told that the baby girl had been seen with the woman, but no child was found.

A search began, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for the baby.

TBI says the child was last seen wearing white polka-dot and pink clothing.

