T-DOT prepares for ice storm

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing for another round of winter weather.

“We have crews coming in anywhere from 10pm tonight to the middle of the night and the morning. Depending on where you’re at in our 21 county coverage,” said Nichole Lawrence, Community Relations Officer of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Region 4.

She says Thursday’s winter storm approach will be different.

“Ice, we have to use more chemicals. We have to use a different type of machinery and equipment to get out there and break up the ice that’s on the roadway. You can hardly see the ice when it’s frozen on the runway so it poses different challenges for us,” said Lawrence.

She also says crews will be working during the storm.

“This round we have decided to go with the weather and once it starts raining, we are going to start applying a layer of salt with that rain,” said Lawrence.

She says they will use several trucks to help clear the roads.

“We have dump trucks, we have plows, we have motor graders that we will be using a lot of in this instance,” said Lawrence.

Plus they are preparing in case ice freezes power lines.

“We also have to make sure that our chainsaws are ready because if ice does accumulate on those power lines and those tree limbs a lot of that could fall and break and we were going to need additional resources to help clear the roads that way as well,” said Lawrence.

She says if you do have to be on the roads, drive with caution, check their SmartWay traffic map or call 511 to check on road conditions.