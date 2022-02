TRENTON, Tenn. — “The Sound of Music” is coming to Peabody High School this March.

Nite Lite Theatre of Gibson County is presenting its production of the musical on March 18, 19, and 25 at 7 p.m.

Additional performances will be on March 20, 26, and 27 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be bought here.

