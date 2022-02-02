Virtual health conference gives update on Omicron variant, vaccines for younger children

JACKSON, Tenn.– A virtual health conference was held Wednesday.

Doctor Stephen Threlkeld says they performed more than 1 million PCR tests Wednesday and that the number of hospitalizations is decreasing.

He also spoke about how vaccines for younger kids may become available soon.

Dr. Threlkeld says studies show children have fewer dispositions from COVID compared to adults, but it makes parents think about whether to get their kids vaccinated.

“We’re just now getting into the time frame where we could see long COVID in kids from the Omicron wave,” said Dr. Threlkeld.

Doctor Threlkeld says under 2 percent of pediatric cases have resulted in hospitalizations.