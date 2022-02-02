Warm and Wet Today But A Winter Storm Approaches West TN Behind A Cold Front

Weather Update – Wednesday, February 2 – 8:00 AM

TODAY:

Showers have started out this morning and will continue over the afternoon, becoming very scattered. Highs should remain in the mid to upper 50’s but after the cold front passes tonight, temperatures will begin dropping into the 30’s as winter weather returns.

TOMORROW:

We could see effects from the winter weather soon after midnight and last until Friday morning. By tomorrow morning, we should be under an ice storm warning and a winter storm watch across West Tennessee. Highs should remain in the 30’s on Thursday with lows dropping back into the 20’s overnight. Main impacts will be along the western edge of counties from Lake to Shelby and power outages are looking more likely.

By Friday morning, a few flurries could be possible but most winter weather should be moving out with highs in the lower 30’s. Winds will begin to decrease and lows will drop into the teens overnight.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Saturday, cooler weather remains with highs in the upper 30;’s but sunshine returns as well. Lows overnight should drop into the teens with a few clouds overnight. However, by Sunday, highs may reach into the lower to mid 40’s as some warm air moves into the region. It won’t last for long and northerly flow returns by the evening with lows back in the 20’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Start the week next week is sunshine and some cool temperatures. Highs in the 40’s are expected Monday with partly cloudy skies. Overnight, lows drop back into the teens with partly cloudy skies continuing. Tuesday looks a little more sunny with mostly sunny skies and a warm up beginning. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 40’s with southerly flow remaining. Overnight lows remain in the upper 20’s Tuesday evening. By Wednesday, the chance for 50 degree highs returns with some mostly cloudy conditions.

