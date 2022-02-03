Deputy shot while attempting traffic stop, will recover

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound suffered while attempting to make a traffic stop.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that the deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going.

It wasn’t clear what happened next, but the statement said the deputy was shot at least once and the suspect wrecked his car and was injured.

Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades told WKRN-TV that Deputy Chandler Rowe was taken to a hospital for treatment and was expected to recover.

Officials say the suspect was being treated for injuries in the crash.

