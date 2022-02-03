Laura Janette Boggan

Laura Janette Boggan, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Graveside Service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Oakwood Cemetery of Brownsville, TN.

She was born on December 20, 1933, to the late Joseph Houston Sill and Rosamond Sills. Mrs. Laura was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Charles Boggan; and four brothers: James Thomas Sills, Charles Houston Sills, Robert Eugene Sills, David Earl Sills.

Mrs. Laura is survived by one son: John S. Puckett, Jr; one daughter: Mattie L. Herrell (Roger); one brother: Bobby Joe Sills (Betty); two sisters: Doris Ann Rankin and Martha Mae Kelly; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: John S. Puckett III, Karen M. Herrell, Kevin D. Herrell and one great-grandson: John S. Puckett IV.

