Mugshots : Madison County : 02/02/22 – 02/03/22 February 3, 2022 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Kennisha Bradford Sharp Kennisha Bradford Sharp: Aggravated domestic assault 2/12Darren Harris Darren Harris: Criminal trespass 3/12Gh Suggs Long Gh Suggs Long: Simple domestic assault, theft over $1,000, harassment 4/12Jason Greer Jason Greer: Arson, burglary, vandalism, false reports 5/12Joshua Gray Joshua Gray: Sex offender registry violations 6/12Keston Hill Keston Hill: Violation of probation 7/12Kordashia Fingers Kordashia Fingers: Failure to appear 8/12Kristopher Brown Kristopher Brown: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation 9/12Maurice Smith Maurice Smith: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license 10/12Nathaniel Gann Nathaniel Gann: Public intoxication 11/12Sean Williams Sean Williams: Theft over $1,000, resisting stop/arrest 12/12Thomas Climer Thomas Climer: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.