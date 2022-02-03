Mugshots : Madison County : 02/02/22 – 02/03/22

1/12 Kennisha Bradford Sharp Kennisha Bradford Sharp: Aggravated domestic assault

2/12 Darren Harris Darren Harris: Criminal trespass

3/12 Gh Suggs Long Gh Suggs Long: Simple domestic assault, theft over $1,000, harassment

4/12 Jason Greer Jason Greer: Arson, burglary, vandalism, false reports

5/12 Joshua Gray Joshua Gray: Sex offender registry violations



6/12 Keston Hill Keston Hill: Violation of probation

7/12 Kordashia Fingers Kordashia Fingers: Failure to appear

8/12 Kristopher Brown Kristopher Brown: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

9/12 Maurice Smith Maurice Smith: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/12 Nathaniel Gann Nathaniel Gann: Public intoxication



11/12 Sean Williams Sean Williams: Theft over $1,000, resisting stop/arrest

12/12 Thomas Climer Thomas Climer: Violation of probation

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/03/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.