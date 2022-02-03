Police: Man killed mother of his baby, threw child in water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee man lured the mother of his 2-day old daughter to a location in Memphis, shot the woman, and tossed the baby into the water off a boat ramp near the Mississippi River.

Memphis police say Brandon Isabelle has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping and other offenses.

Isabelle was arrested after 27-year-old Danielle Hoyle was found shot to death near an abandoned car in Memphis late Tuesday.

Isabelle told police he shot Hoyle and threw the baby into the water at a boat ramp on Mud Island, along the Mississippi River.

It wasn’t clear if Isabelle has an attorney.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.