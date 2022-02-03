Rep. Green joins House delegation on Ukraine trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mark Green joined a bipartisan House delegation to Ukraine and Belgium late last month, saying the fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine has largely united otherwise polarized political parties in Congress on the issue.

The Tennessee Republican says he was the ranking Republican in a trip with House Foreign Affairs Committee Democratic Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, seven other Democrats and two other Republicans.

Green says they met in Brussels with NATO and European Union officials, then met in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials.

