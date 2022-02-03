TDOT preps interstate, highways for icy conditions

JACKSON, Tenn. — Counties across West Tennessee experienced freezing rain and ice, causing roads, power lines, trees and more to freeze over.

“We have been working through the night and now throughout the day making sure that we have salt on all of our routes. Interstate is our priority, and then we will work out way down to the most traveled highways and down from there,” said Nichole Lawrence, with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

Roads in Jackson haven’t been impacted yet, but those in Lake, Obion, and other northwestern counties have been affected.

“Our salt and our salt brine that we use, it helps keep it and it allows us to go back and then push it off the highway,” Lawrence said.

Along with roadways being affected, thousands of residents were left without power. Although there is no timeline for when power will be restored, crews are working from largest outages to smallest

“Most of our outages were in the west side of our service territory. So we have been moving our crews around a little bit, sending crews from our east side to help,” said Anna Grissom, the Communications and Community Outreach Specialist for Southwest Electric Membership Corporation.

TDOT and electric crews are working diligently to clear roadways and restore power. They are encouraging people to stay patient.

“We’re working as hard as we can. I understand that power outages are definitely inconvenient, but we’re working as hard as we can to get service restored,” Grissom said.

If you or someone you know is without power, contact your local electric company to report an outage.

