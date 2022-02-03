West Tennesseans without power due to weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Overnight ice precipitation has left hundreds without power.

Crews have been out all night and all day preparing for potential outages in their counties.

“We’re prepared for the ice storm. We have, like I said, crews scattered out. We do emergency drills for situations like this, and the temperature is going to make a big difference in these storms,” said Robert Mullins, Senior Manager of Operations for Jackson Energy Authority.

Crews saw more outages near the north part of Jackson, with temperatures causing power lines and trees to freeze.

“So the one thing I encourage everybody to do is if you see trees in the wires, or you see wires down, stay clear of those. Call JEA and we’ll respond to check if those are safe,” Mullins said.

JEA has only seen a few outages when compared to others, especially those in northern counties.

“Most of ours, at this time, are concentrated in Gibson and Crockett County,” said Rita Alexander, the Vice President of Human Resources for Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. “So we have about 1,467 without power at the moment.”

With so many people without power, Alexander encourages members to be patient as it may take some time to restore all electricity.

“We encourage our members to plan for a lengthy outage, and if we can get their power restored quickly, we’ll just all be happy,” Alexander said.

If you are without power, call your prospective electric company for further instructions.

To check for outages with Gibson EMC, click here.

To check for outages with JEA, click here. JEA can be reached at (731) 422-7500.

You can find Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation’s outage center here.