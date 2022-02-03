Wintry Mix Continues Tonight, Cold Coming this Weekend!

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for February 3rd:

The majority of the freezing rain has passed by across West Tennessee, but another 0.10″ of ice will be possible as a wintry mix will continue to move in from the southwest. Temperatures are sitting at 34° in Jackson, and that has kept the ice amounts down a bit in Madison County. The areas where the temperature was 2 ° cooler, like Gibson, Crockett, and Dyer counties, the ice amounts are much higher. We will have the latest on how cold things are going to get overnight, and who is most likely to see some additional ice sticking, coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Periods of a wintry mix, including light freezing rain, sleet and snow will mix in this evening and tonight. Additional accumulations of ice will be less then 0.10″, but 1/2 of sleet and snow could fall after the sun goes down. The heavy rain and ice we saw earlier on Thursday will freeze again tonight and roads are likely to very slick in many areas. Travel tonight or tomorrow morning remains questionable and we recommend only going out for emergencies in you are in one of the ice impacts areas. Winds will remain breezy out of the north and lows will fall into the mid 20s.

FRIDAY:

Friday morning will start out cold in the mid 20s. Depending on how slowly the system moves out on Friday, we could see a wintry mix or light snow showers lingering into the early morning hours on Friday. Highs on Friday will be cold and only be reaching the low to mid 30s. The clouds should clear out into the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday, but that will lead to a very cold night on Friday. We could see temperatures fall back down to the low to mid teens on Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

Both days this weekend are expected to start out in the low to mid teens. Highs on Saturday will only make it into the mid 30s and some of us might hit the 40° mark on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected all weekend and the winds will stay light out of the north or west. Some roads still could be slick in the morning hours, especially in areas where water was sitting the evening before that could refreeze overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler and dry weather is expected for most of next week. Highs will hang in the low to mid 40s for most of next week. Morning lows are forecast to start in the low 20s for most of the week as well. Some locations may only see highs in the 30s and some locations may also drop into the teens at times next week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected and chances for precipitation is low and below 10% through next Thursday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

