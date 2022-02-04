Educator of the Week: Kelly Rhodes

It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Kelly Rhodes comes from a line of teachers in her family, but never had plans of doing it herself.

“My mom was a teacher, my father was a teacher when he first graduated college, and I would say once I get out of this school, I never want to come back,” Rhodes said.

Now, Rhodes has has been teaching for 17 years and has taught a variety of classes, but now she’s enjoying teaching her second grade class at Alamo City School.

“I’m very passionate about education. I always have been. I love my job. I don’t always think of it as a job, it’s just something I get really excited about doing,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says she has many favorite things about teaching, but one of them is creating the lessons for her students to explore.

“I love creating exciting lessons, especially those that really get the students engaged. I’m very passionate about education,” Rhodes said.

And Rhodes does that by creating more student-led lessons in her classroom.

“I try to let the lessons be more student-led than teacher-led because it’s really not about the teaching, it’s about the learning,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says one of her big goals is helping them learn in any way she can.

“I want them to want to come to school. I want them to want to learn. I want them to have a sense of pride in their work,” Rhodes said.

And Rhodes says while learning is important, she also wants to help her students.

“I certainly believe in investing in their lives, knowing about them, letting them know that you truly care, and once you’ve won them over, they’ll do anything for you,” Rhodes said.

