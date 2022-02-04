Music ambassadors sought in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Want to tell the world about the sounds of Jackson?

Visit Jackson, TN now has the opportunity for you!

Visit Jackson, TN is seeking music ambassadors for its Jackson Hidden Tracks Crew.

The goal of the music ambassadors is to help build a community of music livers in the Hub City by visiting events around the city and sharing them via social media.

By being an ambassador, you will have the chance to have exclusive merchandise, free admission to concerts, meet-and-greets with artists and more.

You will need to be over 21, attend at least six events a year, post to social media, and submit photos and videos.

You can apply to join their crew here. The deadline to do so is March 1, 2022.

