Police investigate shooting in South Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.– Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Jackson Friday evening.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department tell us this was a domestic related shooting between a husband and wife.

They say the shooting happened at the intersection of Edwards Drive and South Highland.

Investigators say after the wife was shot, she ran from the pickup truck she was in across the street into the Bonwood Cafe.

Both were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries and the husband appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say the husband is the suspect and is in custody.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

