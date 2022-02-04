Regional Digital Marketing Consultant – MidSouth Bahakel Digital – Jackson, TN

Bahakel Digital is looking a Digital Regional Marketing Consultant to cover Tennessee, Kentucky, Northern Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri

In This position, You Will Generate revenue for Bahakel Digital and meet monthly goals Build and manage complex client relationships to define their digital media strategy and Rol goals Manage all phases of digital marketing sale including CNA, strategy and proposal, material and content collection, insertion orders, and other on–boarding deliverables Be part of the Digital Sales Managers and Ad Operations company-wide team Work with GM’s, SM’s and DSM’s of Bahakel-owned stations in the MidSouth on collaborative multiplatform sales projects

The Ideal Candidate A business-minded individual with an entrepreneurial mindset A passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive attitude and collaborative manner Is driven by practical results, opportunities to learn, and opportunities to assist others with intention Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills At least 2 years of hands-on experience with OTT, digital audio, display, search, paid social or station–owned assets, including post-launch reporting and analysis of campaigns Strong organizational, written and presentation skills Proficient in MS Word, Excel, and PowerPoint Proven self–starter – able to tackle new clients and territories Business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media required An understanding of the digital advertising marketplace and key competitors Works well with direct businesses, small to medium-sized agencies, and regional companies Reliable transportation, valid driver’s license and a satisfactory driving record

About Us

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

To apply please send your resume via e–mail to Annie Cordell acordell@bahakeldigital.com Bahakel Digital is an EOE Employer