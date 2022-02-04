Single Digit Wind Chills Possible This Weekend

Weather Update – Friday, February 4 – 8:00 AM

TODAY:

Winter weather continued into this morning from yesterday’s system. This lead to some slick spots over Jackson and the further south areas that didn’t see much yesterday afternoon. Temperatures today will remain near freezing with a high of 33 expected. This will not give off a lot of heat to melt much of the accumulation from yesterday so slick spot could continue today and into the weekend as well, bringing some black ice concerns.

Clouds should continue moving out over the course of the day, giving mostly cloudy conditions this afternoon that should clear by the evening. For overnight lows, temperatures should drop into the teens. Wind gusts could remain in the teens to 20’s, giving a bitter cold wind chill today that we could continue seeing this weekend.

THIS WEEKEND:

Gusty winds remain this weekend, bringing single digit wind chills to start off Saturday morning. However, with mostly clear skies, sunshine will help warm temperatures into the mid 30’s. A few above freezing temperatures should help to clear a little winter weather that we received on Thursday and Friday. Overnight, lows drop back into the teens with mostly clear conditions lasting.

By Sunday, a brief bout of southerly flow returns, warming our temperatures into the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Mostly clear skies continue over the day but a few clouds could move across the region. Overnight, a few clouds return with lows dropping into the lower 20’s with northerly wind flow.

NEXT WEEK:

Some sunshine and warmer weather starts the week with temperatures into the 40’s on Monday. Wind speeds may pick up into the teens with gusts into the 20’s possible. A few clouds continue to move by but mostly to partly clear skies remain. overnight, lows drop into the lower 20’s once again.

on Tuesday, similar conditions remain with sunshine, a little breeze, and mild temperatures. Highs are expected to reach between the upper 40’s to possible lower 50’s by the afternoon with southerly flow returning. Overnight lows should drop into the lower 30’s.

on Wednesday, highs in the mid 50’s are expected with more sunshine ahead. A Gusty day continues with mostly clear skies. Lows overnight remain in the lower 30’s with a few clouds. By Thursday, 50’s continue for high’s with a few more clouds moving in. winds remain in the teens for speeds with gusts in the 20’s. however, overnight, a few clouds move out and lows drop back into the 30’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com