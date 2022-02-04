UT Martin, TCAT Crump sign into new partnership

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin and Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crump have a new partnership.

“I am extremely excited about UT Martin’s new pathway in partnership with TCAT Crump,” said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. “This arrangement will allow greater access to higher education for Tennesseans and promote the importance of agriculture to our region.”

Under the partnership, students who complete TCAT Crump’s Farming Operations Technology program can earn up to 30 credits towards UT Martin.

UT Martin says Paige Isbell, from Bethel Springs, will be the first TCAT student do take part in the opportunity.

“I think it is pretty exciting for the future students who get this opportunity,” Isbell said.

This is the first statewide articulation agreement between TCAT and a university.

The partnership is funded by the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education Grant.

