UT Martin, TCAT Crump sign into new partnership

Tristyn Fletcher,

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin and Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crump have a new partnership.

From UT Martin: Dr. Keith Carver, chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Martin, and Stephen Milligan, president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crump, signed the first statewide articulation agreement between a TCAT and a university on January 31 with TCAT Crump students present. Pictured (front row, l to r) are Carver, Stephen Scott, Miranda Green, Makaela Pulley, Paige Isbell and Milligan; (back row, l to r) Dr. Todd Winters, dean of the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, Peyton Parrish, Samuel Hastings, Clayton Brown, Noah Griffin and Jarrett Coker.

“I am extremely excited about UT Martin’s new pathway in partnership with TCAT Crump,” said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. “This arrangement will allow greater access to higher education for Tennesseans and promote the importance of agriculture to our region.”

Under the partnership, students who complete TCAT Crump’s Farming Operations Technology program can earn up to 30 credits towards UT Martin.

UT Martin says Paige Isbell, from Bethel Springs, will be the first TCAT student do take part in the opportunity.

“I think it is pretty exciting for the future students who get this opportunity,” Isbell said.

This is the first statewide articulation agreement between TCAT and a university.

The partnership is funded by the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education Grant.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.

Categories: Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts