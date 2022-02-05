A Warm, Partly Sunny, and Mostly Dry Week Ahead for Many

Weather Update – Saturday, February 5 – 5:30 PM

TODAY:

A warmer day was in store today with a high pressure building over the reign. This brought some sunshine and higher temperatures to West Tennessee. Highs reached into the upper 30’s which may have helped to warm a little of the winter weather that fell towards the end of last week. However, as it does begin to melt make sure and watch out for falling ice and icicles. Mostly clear skies continue overnight with lows back into the lower 20’s to possible teens. Wind direction will shift southerly overnight, bringing warmer weather tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

By Sunday morning, a brief bout of southerly flow returns. This will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 40’s. Mostly clear skies continue over the day but a few clouds could move across the region. Overnight, a few clouds return with a cold front as it moves across the region. This will bring lows back into the mid to lower 20’s before wind flow switched back to northerly.

NEXT WEEK:

Some sunshine and warmer weather starts the week with temperatures into the 40’s on Monday. Wind speeds may pick up into the teens with gusts into the 20’s possible. A few clouds continue to move by but mostly to partly clear skies remain. Overnight, lows drop into the lower 20’s once again with clouds remaining.

On Tuesday, similar conditions remain with sunshine, a little breeze, and mild temperatures. Highs are expected to reach between the upper 40’s to possible lower 50’s by the afternoon with southerly flow returning. Overnight lows should drop into the lower 30’s.

On Wednesday, highs in the mid 50’s are expected with more sunshine ahead. A gusty day continues with mostly clear skies. Lows overnight remain in the lower 30’s with a few clouds. Overnight into Thursday morning, a cold front will begin to pass. This will bring a few cooler temperatures to the area on Thursday afternoon. By Thursday, lower 50’s continue for high’s with a few more clouds moving in. Winds remain in the teens for speeds with gusts in the 20’s. However, overnight, a few clouds move out and lows drop back into the 30’s. Wind flow switches back to southerly by Friday and mid 50’s return with mostly sunny skies. These conditions continue throughout Saturday morning before a major cold front moves in Sunday.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com