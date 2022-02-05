Beatrice Ruiz Dietze, age 96, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and wife of the late Carl H. Dietze III, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, February 1, 2022 at The Highlands of Memphis.

Beatrice was born September 11, 1925 in Cuero, Texas, the daughter of the late Enrique Ruiz and Mary Sanchez Ruiz. She was of the Catholic faith and employed in accounts receivable for Ely and Walker before her retirement. She volunteered at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven, Mississippi and enjoyed reading and traveling.

Mrs. Dietze is survived by her daughter, Carol Thomas (Lyle) of Memphis, TN; two sons, Steve Dietze of Olive Branch, MS and Ricky Dietze of Huntersville, NC; four grandchildren, Steven Scott, Christopher Scott, Hunter Scott and Eric Pennington; six great-grandchildren, Chelsea Underwood, Matt Scott, Makayla Scott, Makenna Scott, Cashion Scott and Gabriel Scott; and her great-great-granddaughter, Blakley Underwood.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Dietze will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs. Dietze will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

