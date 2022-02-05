Darrell Franks

1968 – 2022

Darrell Wayne Franks, age 53, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Katrina Keller Franks, departed this life Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Darrell was born October 23, 1968 in Memphis and graduated from Frayser High School in 1986. He was employed as a farm manager for Busch Farms, LLC. He was of the Christian faith and loved being outdoors and working with his hands. Darrell enjoyed recreational flying, watching musicals and western movies, working with his hands and working on car projects.

Mr. Franks is survived by his wife, Katrina Franks of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Alex Moorhead (Kyle) of Collierville, TN; his son, Jesse Logan Franks (Hannah) of LaGrange, TN; his stepdaughter, Kourtnie Waldman (Adam Hearn) of Guntown, MS; two stepsons, Zach Waldman (Jessica) of Somerville, TN and Brent Waldman of Oakland, TN; his mother, Evie White (Richard) of Atoka, TN; his father, Bobby Franks (Judy) of Bartlett, TN; his sister, Katherine Markley of Munford, TN; three grandchildren, Allie Moorhead, Jameson Moorhead and Ada Moorhead; his step-grandson, Caleb Waldman; his niece, Madison Coker (Jackson) of Fort Myers, FL; and two nephews, Steven Huey of Munford, TN and Hunter Markley (Paige) of Earle, AR.

Memorial Services for Mr. Franks will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Ames Plantation, P.O. Box 389, Grand Junction, TN 38039.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.