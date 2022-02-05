Elizabeth Jane Phillips and William M. Phillips, Jr.

Elizabeth Jane Phillips

1941 – 2022

Elizabeth Jane Phillips, age 81, resident of Oakland, Tennessee since 1986 and wife of the late William M. Phillips, Jr., departed this life Tuesday morning, February 1, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee. Jane was born on January 24, 1941 in Steele, Missouri, the daughter of the late Charles Wesley and Oda B Chism.

Jane was a devoted wife and mother. She managed to take superior care of her husband and children in multiple states and countries for most of her life. She was extremely beloved and will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by two sons, Michael and Craig Phillips of Oakland, TN; her daughter, Cindy Phillips of Big Sandy, TN; her grandson, Garrett Varos of Oakland, TN; and two sisters, Myrtle McReynolds and Jackie Ukman.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Alvin, William Charles (Rooster), Stoy, Lawrence, Billy Gene and O C Chism and four sisters, Annie Belle Donnell, Lillian Petty, Girtha Clements and Bonnie Joyce Chism.

Mr. and Mrs. Phillips were married for 63 years and they leave together. A joint service for Mr. and Mrs. Phillips will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A visitation for Mr. and Mrs. Phillips will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment for Mrs. Phillips will be in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

William M. Phillips, Jr.

1935-2021

William M. Phillips, Jr., age 86, resident of Oakland, Tennessee since 1986 and husband of Elizabeth J. Phillips, departed this life Sunday morning, December 26, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville. William (Bill) was born May 24, 1935 in Morehause, Missouri, the son of the late Liddie and William M. Phillips Sr.

Bill worked for Memphis Propeller Service, Inc. in Memphis, Tennessee and Olive Branch, Mississippi from 1982 until 2006 as Operations Manager and Vice President and Allen & Bean Home Entertainment Centers in Memphis, Tennessee from 1974 to 1982 as Operations & Store Manager. He was a member of the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1974. He received Top Secret Military Clearance, two Meritorious Service Medals and three Air Force Commendation Medals.

Bill had degrees from Draughon’s Business College and the University of Maryland with further graduate study at the University of Arkansas.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Jane Phillips; two sons, Michael and Craig Phillips of Oakland, TN; one daughter, Cindy Phillips of Big Sandy, TN; one grandson, Garrett Varos of Oakland, TN; two sisters, Sharon Clark and Myrna Carlisle both of Sikeston, MO; and one brother, Travis Phillips of Pinehurst, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Eugene Phillips of Sikeston, MO.

Mr. and Mrs. Phillips were married for 63 years and they leave together. A joint service for Mr. and Mrs. Phillips will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A visitation for Mr. and Mrs. Phillips will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Military Honors for Mr. Phillips will be held after the service at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

