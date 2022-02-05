Harry Thompson “H.T.” Murley, III, age 82, resident of Maumelle, Arkansas and husband of Jean Harris Murley, departed this life Sunday evening, January 30, 2022 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.

H.T. was born September 20, 1939 in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of the late Harry Thompson Murley, Jr. and Frances Elizabeth Capps Murley. He was a 1957 graduate of East Nashville High School and served his country in the United States Army as a Sergeant. He was married October 19, 1957 to Jean Harris Murley and was employed with Turkey Creek Resort, Braniff International Airlines and as a district manager at Olan Mills Church Division before his retirement.

H.T. was a member of Advent Presbyterian Church and a former resident of Oakland, Tennessee for ten years, Collierville, Tennessee for ten years, Cordova, Tennessee for twelve years and Nashville, Tennessee for thirty-two years before moving to Maumelle, Arkansas. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a loyal fan of University of Memphis football, University of Memphis basketball and Tennessee Vols football.

Mr. Murley is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean Harris Murley of Maumelle, AR; his daughter, Gina Murley Fullerton (Mike Fullerton); two sons, Harry Murley IV (Tracy Fox) and Jerry Murley; his sister, Loretta Murley Sullivan; eight grandchildren, Kristin Murley, Rachel Rector, Cole Murley (Taylor-Marie), Ben Murley, Allie Murley, JJ Murley, McKayla Fullerton and Emma Murley; and two great-grandchildren, Grayson Arthur Ables and Sawyer Stone Bolton.

Funeral Services for Mr. Murley were held at 3 P.M. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Mr. Murley’s brother-in-law, Jim Harris, officiating. Interment will be at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64 at a later date.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Advent Presbyterian Church, 1879 N. Germantown Parkway, Germantown, TN 38018.

