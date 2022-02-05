Morocco’s king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s king says a 5-year-old boy has died after rescuers pulled him out of a deep well where he was trapped for four days.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy’s parents in a statement released by the palace.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene Saturday evening saw the boy, Rayan, wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

His parents were escorted to an ambulance before he emerged. His plight had captured worldwide attention.

Rayan fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) well and was trapped in a hole too narrow for rescuers to reach safely. Search crews used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch.

