Pet of the Week: Lydia

This week’s Pet of the Week from Jackson Animal Care Center is Lydia.

Lydia is an outgoing girl and active problem solver. She is true to her genetics and a hunter at heart.

Lydia has a great deal of energy and would do best as an only pet.

She listens well and would be easy to train if someone wanted to take the time to teach her new tricks.

1/1

Lydia is a big girl with a big heart! She loves spending time with her people.

She would do best with outdoor play time in a secure, fenced environment.

If you are interested in Lydia or any of the other available animals, contact the Jackson Animal Care Center at (731) 422-7028.

To find out more information, you can also visit their Facebook page here.