Rescuers fear for life of Moroccan boy, 5, trapped in well

IGHRAN, Morocco (AP) — Attempts to rescue a 5-year-old boy trapped in a Moroccan well have stretched into a fourth day, with unstable soil threatening the painstaking work of trying to digging him out safely.

Online messages of support and concern for the boy, Rayan, have poured in from around the world as the rescue efforts drag on.

Rescuers used a rope to send oxygen and water down to the boy, as well as a camera to monitor him, but did not provide information Saturday about his condition.

Rayan fell into a 32-meter (105-feet) well and is now trapped in a hole too narrow for rescuers to reach safely.

Search crews have used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch and try to tunnel over.

