Robert Michael “Mike” Anderson, age 68, resident of Mason, Tennessee and husband of Alice Jaynes, departed this life Thursday evening, February 3, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Mike was born September 16, 1953 in Camp Atterbury Indiana, the son of the late Bobby and Elizabeth Anderson. He was married January 31, 2014 to Alice Jaynes. Mike was a grocery store manager until retirement. He loved his dog, Pedro, going on cruises, going out to eat and enjoyed going to new places.

Mike is survived by his wife, Alice Jaynes; daughter, Tanya Jaynes Hamm (Kelly) of Knoxville, TN; two sons, Brian Steward (Kelly) of Stanton, TN and Jeremy Jaynes (Nicole) of Maryville, TN; two sisters, Melanie Lynn Lader (Jeff) of Orlando, FL and Nancy Leigh Sedlacko (Bryan) of Bartlett, TN; his brother, David Dale Anderson of Horn Lake, MS; and six grandchildren, Halie Steward, Cody Steward, Britney Fornea, Emily Jaynes, Jacob Jaynes and Francesca Josephine “Frankie Jo” Hamm.

Funeral Services for Mr. Anderson were held 2 P.M. Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Peebles Main Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating. Interment followed in Hebron Cemetery near Stanton.

