Ronald “Ron” Reynolds

1952 – 2022

Ronald Allen “Ron” Reynolds, age 69, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Brenda Reynolds, departed this life Tuesday morning, February 1, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ron was born September 11, 1952 in Springfield, Illinois, the son of the late Bernard and Marcella Eddington Reynolds. He was married September 7, 1974 to Brenda Littlefield Reynolds and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee. Ron loved the Lord and his church and will be remembered for being a caring person who enjoyed singing. He was a caregiver for special needs adults at West Tennessee Family Solutions and a house parent at the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home for 22 years. Ron was witty and full of jokes. He loved playing softball, golf and basketball and was an avid fan of the University of Memphis Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals. Christmas was his favorite time of the years and he enjoyed many special times with his family.

Mr. Reynolds is survived by his wife, Brenda Reynolds of Somerville, TN; his son, Nathan Reynolds of Memphis, TN; two sisters, Cathy Wright (Bobby) of Memphis, TN and Sharon Simms of Memphis, TN; and his grandson, Matthew Reynolds.

Funeral Services for Mr. Reynolds will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Reynolds will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Angelo Sales, Sean Clark, Jeffrey McCool, Daryl Reese, Justin Wright, Kendyll Nolder and Corey Nolder.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 5300 Highway 194, Rossville, TN 38066.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.