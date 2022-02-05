Sunny And A Little Warmer This Weekend And Watch For Falling Ice!

Saturday Forecast Update for February 5th:

We should see plenty of sunshine this weekend, temperatures will still stay below normal. Highs will only reach the mid 30s on today and mid 40s on Sunday. We could see some 50s returning though next week for a few days in a row. Expect to fall into the low to mid teens tonight with a wind chill in the single digits again Saturday morning. Mostly dry weather looks to be dominating the forecast for awhile, but we still could be impacted by a front or two next week. We will have more details coming up here.

Watch out for melting ice and icicles which can fall and badly injure people. Every year we hear of that person that unfortunately is injured or worse from falling ice so be aware of what is over you if you go for that morning walk!

Here is a quick look at conditions. This will not tell the exact story for everyone as north Jackson had much more ice than south Jackson as there is still lots of ice coating the trees and powerlines in north Jackson along with a few slick spots so use caution. The further north and west you go the worse it will be.

THE WEEKEND:

Both days this weekend are expected to start out in the low to mid teens. Highs on Saturday will only make it into the mid 30s and some of us might hit the mid 40s on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected all weekend and the winds will stay light out of the north or west. Some roads still could be slick in the morning hours, especially in areas where water was sitting the evening before that could refreeze overnight.

NEXT WEEK:

Cooler and dry weather is expected for most of next week. Highs will hang in the low to mid 40s for most of next week. Morning lows are forecast to start in the low 20s for most of the week as well. Some locations may only see highs in the 30s and some locations may also drop into the teens at times next week. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected and chances for precipitation is low and below 10% through next Thursday. We could see highs making it up above 50° towards the back half of the work week. The next storm system that could impact that mid south will be approaching as we get closer to Valentine’s Day.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

