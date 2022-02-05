University reinstates professor acquitted of ties to China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has reinstated a professor who was acquitted of federal charges that had accused him of hiding his relationship with a Chinese university while receiving NASA research grants.

A lawyer for nanotechnology expert Anming Hu told the Knoxville News Sentinel that his client returned to UT this week with tenure.

Phil Lomonaco says Hu also received $300,000 worth of funding to restart his research program and has been provided similar lab space.

Hu was arrested in February 2020, charged with wire fraud and making false statements.

When the case went to trial, the jury deadlocked but the judge later acquitted Hu.