UPDATE: Police investigate shooting in South Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department releases more details into Friday night shooting.

According to information received from the Jackson Police Department, Friday, February 4 around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to the area of South Highland Avenue in reference to a female shooting victim.

The female was a 51-year-old who told officers that while riding in the vehicle with her husband, 38-year-old Kristopher Tomlin, she was shot in the face. The victim ran from the vehicle and sought help at a local business.

Tomlin also ran from the vehicle to a nearby parking lot where he shot himself.

The female victim was transported to a Nashville hospital and is expected to be released later today.

Tomlin was transported to Jackson Madison County General Hospital and remains in critical condition.

This investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY

By: Marcos Santander

JACKSON, Tenn.– Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Jackson Friday evening.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department tell us this was a domestic related shooting between a husband and wife.

They say the shooting happened at the intersection of Edwards Drive and South Highland.

Investigators say after the wife was shot, she ran from the pickup truck she was in across the street into the Bonwood Cafe.

Both were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the husband appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say the husband is the suspect and is in custody.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

