Cold Tonight With A Return To Warmer And Dry Weather

Sunday Forecast Update for February 6th:

After a fairly pleasant day with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures and sunshine, we are in for a treat once we get through our next cold front that will pass through in the early morning hours tomorrow. Mainly just some clouds associated with it and only a slight chance of a flurry or two as it moves through the area. We’ll return to sunshine in the late morning to afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures than we had today. We’ll begin a nice to fair weather trend with dry days and warmer afternoons as temperatures return to the 50’s by Tuesday along with upper 50’s a few days in the week.

TONIGHT:

The cold front will put our dropping temperatures into turbo by in the early morning as we drop into the lower 20’s around bus stop time so be ready to bundle up and scrape the frost from the car windows. We’ll return to lower 40’s and sunshine in the afternoon.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY AHEAD:

A cold start to Monday morning at around 22 degrees with light northwest winds and patchy frost. Chilly and breezy in the afternoon with highs around 44 and mostly sunny skies. Winds will turn more from the northwest around around 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF NEXT WEEK:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies can be expected and chances for precipitation are low and below 10% through next Thursday. We could see highs making it up above 50° towards the back half of the work week. The next storm system that could impact that mid south will be approaching as we get closer to Valentine’s Day.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

