Funeral service for Mary Deloris Davis, age 69, will be Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Mrs. Davis died Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Davis will be Monday, February 7, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at (731) 423-4922.