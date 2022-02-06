West Tennessee residents deal with the aftermath of recent ice storm

WEST Tenn. — We spoke to local residents in the city of Dyersburg to see how they were coping with the leftover damage from the inclement weather. Many of them say things are much better, but they had trouble getting out of the house and onto the road.

“I had to scrape at least four inches off my vehicles and my yard is still impacted with ice and snow. We didn’t lose power but it was pretty rough,” Despain said.

Cathay Bevis, a resident of Dyersburg says she and her dog couldn’t get a grip on the ice.

“When you take the dog out to the potty and your ground is covered in ice and she goes sliding, you go sliding too. You try to keep her from holding herself and keep you from falling yourself. It’s kind of difficult,” Bevis said.

Pauline Weaver, a senior citizen in Dyersburg, says she wants to scrap the ice and snow from her yard so it won’t freeze over again.

“I have to try to get out here and get it off the steps and I have to try to get to the back, to get something to get it off with,” Weaver said.

In Trenton, the ice that impacted the city is all but gone. We spoke to the locals to see how it impacted them, the day of the storm.

“The yard was somewhat of a disaster. We had five large limbs in our back yard that fell. One of them, completely demolished, my kids’ swing set. That was a disaster,” Peeples said.