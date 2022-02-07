A Mild and Partly Clear Start to Our Week

Weather Update – Monday, February 7 – 7:30 AM

TODAY:

We’re starting off cooler this morning with temperatures in the 20’s but we should continue warming up over the next few hours. We should see around a 20 degree increase just before noon today with plenty of sunshine. However, a mild cold front could move through the region over the afternoon, bringing slightly cooler temperatures to the second half of our day. Cloud coverage could also increase but still should remain light. Overnight lows should remain in the mid to lower 20’s.

TOMORROW:

On Tuesday, similar conditions remain with sunshine, a little breeze, and mild temperatures. A warm front could move by early in the morning, bringing a warm up as well. Highs are expected to reach between the mid to upper 50’s by the afternoon with southerly flow returning. Overnight lows should drop into the upper 30’s.

NEXT WEEK:

On Wednesday, highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s are expected with more sunshine ahead. A gusty day continues with mostly clear skies. Lows overnight remain in the lower 30’s with a few clouds. Overnight into Thursday morning, a cold front will begin to pass. This will bring a few cooler temperatures to the area on Thursday afternoon. By Thursday, mid 50’s continue for high’s with a few more clouds moving in. Winds remain in the teens for speeds with gusts in the 20’s. However, overnight, a few clouds move out and lows drop back into the 30’s. Wind flow switches back to southerly by Friday and mid 60’s return with mostly sunny skies. However, a large cold front will move in Saturday afternoon, bringing a much cooler weekend compared to this week.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com