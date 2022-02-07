Annual First Ladies’ Luncheon to be held in April

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local non-profit is preparing for a big fundraiser.

United Way of West Tennessee’s Women’s Leadership Council is excited to present the ninth annual First Ladies’ Luncheon.

It’s one of United Way’s Largest Fundraising events.

This year, the luncheon will be in-doors at the Jackson Fairgrounds on Thursday, April 7 12 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be founder-president of Thistle Farms in Nashville, Becca Stevens.

Stevens has established 10 Justice Initiatives and has raised over $55 million in funding.

For more information and tickets, click here.

