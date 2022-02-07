Chilly Again Tonight, Warmer Weather Coming this Week!

Monday Night Forecast Update for February 7th:

A weak and dry front will move through this evening and another front will pass by on Wednesday. Both systems looks to be relatively weak and bring minimal impacts to West Tennessee. There is a chance we could see some 60s this week, but a more significant system could be coming this weekend. We will have the latest details and the rest of your forecast details coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

A weak and dry front will pass by this evening and that will help keep the temperatures down below normal again tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 20s but expect clear skies and calm winds.

TUESDAY:

Sunny skies are expected to stick around for most of the day on Tuesday. Breezy southwest winds between 10-15 MPH will start a warm up trend and highs will reach the mid 50s into the afternoon on Tuesday. Tuesday night lows will stay above freezing and will fall into the upper 30s for most of West Tennessee.

WEDNESDAY:

Even warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday, but so is another cold front. Like Monday’s front, the system appears to be weak and mostly dry. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60° before the front passes by. The winds will be breezy out of the southwest before changing to the northwest after the front passes. The front may bring a brief period of clouds but mostly sunny and dry weather is in the forecast on Wednesday.

THURSDAY:

Behind Wednesday’s front, Thursday morning lows will drop back down near freezing between 32-35°. Mostly sunny skies will hang around on Thursday with highs still reaching the low 50s by the afternoon. The winds will stay out of the northwest for most of the day. Thursday night lows will again fall down near freezing but should stay above the 20s for most of us.

FRIDAY:

The warmest day so far in 2022 could be coming on Friday. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s due to breezy southwest winds in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some increasing clouds in the evening hours as the next system gets a little closer. Friday night lows will dip down to around 40°.

THE WEEKEND:

A more powerful system and cold front will move through West Tennessee early into the upcoming weekend. Clouds will increase into the day on Saturday and although a few showers cannot be ruled out, the system as of now doesn’t look to bring any measurable rain or snow showers to our area. Highs on Saturday will make it into the upper 40s but low 40s are expected on Sunday. We should be see more sunshine on Sunday, but will drop down into the low to mid 20s to start the day.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

