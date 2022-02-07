Crystel Alexander Smith
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Crystel Alexander Smith, Mansfield, Tennessee
|Age:
|88
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, February 2, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 6, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Keith Nation and James Smith
|Place of Burial:
|Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Saturday at McEvoy Funeral Home; after 1:00 P.M. Sunday at the church.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|April 23, 1933 in Mill Creek Community, Henry County, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Roland, Bruce, David “Pudge”, Robert Alexander; Lanny Smith and Dan Townsend
Honorary Pallbearers: Glen Alexander, John Alexander, and Jason Wade
|Both Parents Names:
|Page Alexander and Lillian Johnson Alexander, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Lucian Smith; married 56 years on: Oct. 24, 1954; preceded: Aug. 21, 2010
|Daughters: City/State
|Suzanne Smith (Rick) Paschall, Tucson, Arizona
Jane Smith Triplett, Puryear, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Randy (Lorrie) Smith, Mansfield, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Joyce (Tom) Dyer, Millington, Tennessee
|Brothers: City/State
|Thomas (Ann) Alexander, Puryear, Tennessee
Malon and Carol Alexander, both preceded
Sisters-in-law: Birdell Alexander and Ruth Alexander, both preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Kevin Paschall, Jennifer Paschall, Joanna Paschall, and Brian Keith (April) Triplett
|Great-grandchildren:
|Mycheala (Kenneth) Vazquez, Johney, Emily and Jaiden Paschall; Ashton Sowards; Noah, Levi, and Ruth Triplett
|Other Relatives:
|Mrs. Smith is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, four step grandchildren.
|Personal Information:
|Crystel was Salutatorian of her Puryear High Graduation Class. She formerly worked at the Pentagon, but her main profession was being a custom seamstress specializing in dresses, gowns, men’s suits and school uniforms. She was the longest standing member of Pleasant Hill UMC, where she taught Sunday School, was the Church Treasurer and Pianist. She was also a member of The Rainbow of Sound musical group.