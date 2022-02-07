Crystel Alexander Smith

Personal Information:

Crystel was Salutatorian of her Puryear High Graduation Class. She formerly worked at the Pentagon, but her main profession was being a custom seamstress specializing in dresses, gowns, men’s suits and school uniforms. She was the longest standing member of Pleasant Hill UMC, where she taught Sunday School, was the Church Treasurer and Pianist. She was also a member of The Rainbow of Sound musical group.