Crystel Alexander Smith

Name: City & State Smith Crystel Media PhotoCrystel Alexander Smith, Mansfield, Tennessee
Age: 88
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 6, 2022
Place of Funeral: Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church
Minister/Celebrant: Keith Nation and James Smith
Place of Burial: Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Saturday at McEvoy Funeral Home; after 1:00 P.M. Sunday at the church.
Date/Place of Birth: April 23, 1933 in Mill Creek Community, Henry County, TN
Pallbearers: Roland, Bruce, David “Pudge”,  Robert Alexander; Lanny Smith and Dan Townsend

Honorary Pallbearers: Glen Alexander, John Alexander, and Jason Wade
Both Parents Names: Page Alexander and Lillian Johnson Alexander, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Lucian Smith; married 56 years on: Oct. 24, 1954; preceded: Aug. 21, 2010
Daughters: City/State Suzanne Smith (Rick) Paschall, Tucson, Arizona

Jane Smith Triplett, Puryear, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Randy (Lorrie) Smith, Mansfield, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Joyce (Tom) Dyer, Millington, Tennessee
Brothers: City/State Thomas (Ann) Alexander, Puryear, Tennessee

Malon and Carol Alexander, both preceded

Sisters-in-law: Birdell Alexander and Ruth Alexander, both preceded
Grandchildren: Kevin Paschall, Jennifer Paschall, Joanna Paschall, and Brian Keith (April) Triplett
Great-grandchildren: Mycheala (Kenneth) Vazquez, Johney, Emily and Jaiden Paschall; Ashton Sowards; Noah, Levi, and Ruth Triplett
Other Relatives: Mrs. Smith is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, four step grandchildren.
Personal Information: Crystel was Salutatorian of her Puryear High Graduation Class. She formerly worked at the Pentagon, but her main profession was being a custom seamstress specializing in dresses, gowns, men’s suits and school uniforms. She was the longest standing member of Pleasant Hill UMC, where she taught Sunday School, was the Church Treasurer and Pianist. She was also a member of The Rainbow of Sound musical group.

 

