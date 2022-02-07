Dorris Hamlin Chilcutt

Name: City & State Chilcutt Dorris Obit Pic 1Dorris Hamlin Chilcutt of Paris
Age: 87
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Thursday, February 03, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 7, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Ed Long of Union Primitive Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
Visitation: After 12:00 P.M. Monday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: July 6, 1934 in Henry County, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Donnie Oliver, Kevin Hamlin, Ronnie Peacher, Ben Hassell

Luke Cuthbertson, and Billy Williamson.
Both Parents Names: Norris Hamlin and Lucille Bush Hamlin both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage

(surviving or preceded)

 John Porter Chilcutt; Married: May 29, 1955; Preceded: June 11, 2021
Sons: City/State Stan Chilcutt of Paris, TN

Steve Chilcutt, preceded August 16, 2021
Grandchildren: Kristen (Luke) Cuthbertson of Paris, TN

Kaylie (Billy) Williamson of Florence, AL
Great Grandchildren: Sophie Cuthbertson and John Adam Cuthbertson.
Sisters: City/State Lonell Parker of Nashville, TN, and Betty Oliver of Paris, TN

Marie Owens, preceded
Brothers: City/State Lee Roy Hamlin and Joe Hamlin both preceded
Other Relatives:
Personal Information: Member of Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church

Memorials to: Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 2851 TN 423, McKenzie, TN 38201

 

