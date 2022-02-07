Dorris Hamlin Chilcutt
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Dorris Hamlin Chilcutt of Paris
|Age:
|87
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, February 03, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Monday, February 7, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Ed Long of Union Primitive Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery
|Visitation:
|After 12:00 P.M. Monday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 6, 1934 in Henry County, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Donnie Oliver, Kevin Hamlin, Ronnie Peacher, Ben Hassell
Luke Cuthbertson, and Billy Williamson.
|Both Parents Names:
|Norris Hamlin and Lucille Bush Hamlin both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|John Porter Chilcutt; Married: May 29, 1955; Preceded: June 11, 2021
|Sons: City/State
|Stan Chilcutt of Paris, TN
Steve Chilcutt, preceded August 16, 2021
|Grandchildren:
|Kristen (Luke) Cuthbertson of Paris, TN
Kaylie (Billy) Williamson of Florence, AL
|Great Grandchildren:
|Sophie Cuthbertson and John Adam Cuthbertson.
|Sisters: City/State
|Lonell Parker of Nashville, TN, and Betty Oliver of Paris, TN
Marie Owens, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Lee Roy Hamlin and Joe Hamlin both preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Personal Information:
|Member of Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church
Memorials to: Pleasant Grove Primitive Baptist Church, 2851 TN 423, McKenzie, TN 38201