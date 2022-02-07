Foundation looks to help non-profits with grants

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is looking to help other non-profits with their grant.

The Foundation is accepting applications for their Community Impact Grants.

The grants help other non-profit organizations or a fund of the Foundation that serves residents of Madison County.

Last year they granted a total of $50,000 to four different organizations, and they say they are trying to increase that amount this year.

While there are no restrictions on the grant, the Foundation looks for projects that help improve the health and wellness of the community.

“We are a community foundation, and so it’s very important to be able to partner with other organizations in our community to fill needs that we don’t see everyday,” said Rebecca Creasy, Community Outreach Associate for the Foundation.

The deadline to apply for the grant is April 15.

If your organization would like to apply, click here.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.