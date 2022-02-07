Mr. Willie Robert Bouie, Jr. was born on March 14, 1944, in Macon, Georgia. He departed this life on February 7, 2022, in Jackson, Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife Jackie Bouie; one son, Christopher Bouie; three daughters, Natalie Bouie, Christina Ingram and Gabrielle Nevels.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

In Lieu of Flowers please donate to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Inc. @sicklecelldisease.org

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com