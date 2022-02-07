Mugshots : Madison County : 02/04/22 – 02/07/22

1/35 Matthew Scoggin Matthew Scoggin: Violation of parole

2/35 Akisha Coby Akisha Coby: Aggravated assault

3/35 Allison Luster Allison Luster: Driving under the influence, open container law

4/35 Brittany Robinson Brittany Robinson: Violation of probation

5/35 Chiquita Anderson Chiquita Anderson: Identity theft, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/35 Citchell Gillispie Citchell Gillispie: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

7/35 Curtis Bailey Curtis Bailey: Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, prohibited weapons

8/35 Deanna Keith Deanna Keith: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/35 Deavion Watt Deavion Watt: Shoplifting/theft of property

10/35 Doctavian Seals Doctavian Seals: Driving under the influence, open container law



11/35 Dureico McKinnie Dureico McKinnie: Aggravated domestic assault

12/35 Edwar Lopez Edwar Lopez: Public intoxication

13/35 Gary Crutchfield Gary Crutchfield: Violation of order of protection

14/35 Jawell Howell Jawell Howell: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

15/35 Jean Alvarez Jean Alvarez: Shoplifting/theft of property



16/35 Jeremy Friend Jeremy Friend: Simple domestic assault

17/35 Jermaine Watkins Jermaine Watkins: Failure to appear

18/35 Jonathan Wood Jonathan Wood: Violation of probation

19/35 Kamryn Lewis Kamryn Lewis: Possession of a handgun while under the influence

20/35 Korlan Dunlap Korlan Dunlap: Failure to appear



21/35 Mary Smith Mary Smith: Failure to appear

22/35 Matthew Dodd Matthew Dodd: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

23/35 Nathaniel McGhee Nathaniel McGhee: Simple domestic assault

24/35 Nigel Ross Nigel Ross: Violation of order of protection

25/35 Nolan Price Nolan Price: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence



26/35 Philip Williams Philip Williams: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

27/35 Russ Johnson Russ Johnson: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident

28/35 R’yon Cook R'yon Cook: Failure to appear

29/35 Shaylon Anderson Shaylon Anderson: Shoplifting/theft of property

30/35 Shemiah Logan Shemiah Logan: Driving under the influence



31/35 Terenda Thomas Terenda Thomas: Failure to appear

32/35 Terrica Tunstall Terrica Tunstall: Failure to appear, violation of probation

33/35 Timmy White Timmy White: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

34/35 Walter Graham Walter Graham: Leaving the scene of an accident

35/35 Zion Davis Zion Davis: Disorderly conduct







































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/07/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.