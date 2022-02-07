Mugshots : Madison County : 02/04/22 – 02/07/22 February 7, 2022 WBBJ Staff, 1/35Matthew Scoggin Matthew Scoggin: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 2/35Akisha Coby Akisha Coby: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/35Allison Luster Allison Luster: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 4/35Brittany Robinson Brittany Robinson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/35Chiquita Anderson Chiquita Anderson: Identity theft, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/35Citchell Gillispie Citchell Gillispie: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 7/35Curtis Bailey Curtis Bailey: Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, prohibited weapons Show Caption Hide Caption 8/35Deanna Keith Deanna Keith: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/35Deavion Watt Deavion Watt: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/35Doctavian Seals Doctavian Seals: Driving under the influence, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 11/35Dureico McKinnie Dureico McKinnie: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/35Edwar Lopez Edwar Lopez: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 13/35Gary Crutchfield Gary Crutchfield: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 14/35Jawell Howell Jawell Howell: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 15/35Jean Alvarez Jean Alvarez: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 16/35Jeremy Friend Jeremy Friend: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/35Jermaine Watkins Jermaine Watkins: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/35Jonathan Wood Jonathan Wood: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/35Kamryn Lewis Kamryn Lewis: Possession of a handgun while under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 20/35Korlan Dunlap Korlan Dunlap: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 21/35Mary Smith Mary Smith: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/35Matthew Dodd Matthew Dodd: Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 23/35Nathaniel McGhee Nathaniel McGhee: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/35Nigel Ross Nigel Ross: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 25/35Nolan Price Nolan Price: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 26/35Philip Williams Philip Williams: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 27/35Russ Johnson Russ Johnson: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 28/35R’yon Cook R'yon Cook: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/35Shaylon Anderson Shaylon Anderson: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 30/35Shemiah Logan Shemiah Logan: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 31/35Terenda Thomas Terenda Thomas: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 32/35Terrica Tunstall Terrica Tunstall: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/35Timmy White Timmy White: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 34/35Walter Graham Walter Graham: Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 35/35Zion Davis Zion Davis: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/04/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter