National Heart Health Month aims to raise heart disease awareness

JACKSON, Tenn. — February is National Heart Health Month, a time for everyone to focus on their cardiovascular health.

According to the American Heart Association, disorders of the heart and blood vessels accounted for more than 860,000 deaths in the United States in 2017.

Amanda Johnson, a Public Health Educator with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, says there are many risk factors to developing heart disease.

Despite those challenges there are some steps you can make towards prevention.

“You know, trying to limit your processed foods. The active piece, getting up active and moving is a good, good piece. Limiting your alcohol. If you use recreational drugs, limiting those. Definitely if you smoke, don’t do that,” Johnson said.

Health department officials are planning a day for everyone to participate in bringing awareness.

Community members can wear red throughout the month to show their support.

In addition, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute has given each day of the week its own theme this year.

Sunday is for self care. You can create a checklist for a successful week.

Monday is #MindfulMonday, encouraging you to know your heart stats, including checking your blood pressure.

Tuesday is #TastyTuesday where you can enjoy a heart healthy meal.

Doctors also suggest getting your heart into a healthy routine, as it is one of the many steps in the right direction towards taking care of it.

