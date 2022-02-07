Power still out to 60K customers, days after Memphis storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — More than 60,000 homes and businesses were without power in Memphis, Tennessee, four days after a winter storm led to ice accumulations that downed power lines and damaged electrical circuits.

Officials with the city’s power company, Memphis, Light Gas & Water, said the company hopes to have electricity restored to those who lost power during the storm by the end of this week.

During the Feb. 3 winter storm and its aftermath, 272,000 customers were left without power at some point.

