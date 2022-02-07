Ronnie Dee Harber

Ronnie Dee Harber, age 70, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Harber was born in Jackson, TN on April 7, 1951, to the late Clarence Harber and Mary Will Peace Harber. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Jimmy Harber, Wayne Harber; and one sister: Linda Sue Haynes.

He is survived by two sons: Scott Harber of Alamo, TN, Adrian Harber (Santana) of Brownsville, TN; and one daughter: Kristie Holland of Medina, TN; He leaves a legacy of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The Harber family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.