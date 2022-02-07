School board officials talk Oman Area, Pope School

JACKSON, Tennessee. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board held a work session on Monday.

Main topics discussed were the Oman Area and Pope School project.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Dusty Mays, a civil engineer, shared what the Oman Area could look like it were it to be under the school system.

Mays showed the board what a potential football field, updated parking lots and entranced would look like, as well as fixing a sinkhole that appeared on the property.

The board will have the Oman Area as an action item in their next meeting on Thursday.

School Board Chairman Pete Johnson also discussed the update with Pope School.

“[Dr. Marlon King] made the presentation to the finance committee last week. What happens next, they will make a presentation to the budget committee, I think the 15th of this month,” Johnson said.

Also touched on in the meeting was policy adjustments, strategic planning, TSBA Awards, and more.

Johnson was also able to give an update on the 2021 bonuses, saying they will be sent out to staff in divisions starting in April and ending sometime in May.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.