Desmond Arnett Jones, age 26, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Somerville.

Desmond was born May 5, 1995 in Brownsville, Tennessee, the son of Lamond Jones of Memphis, Tennessee and Angela Rankin of Round Rock, Texas. He attended Fayette County schools and was an outdoorsman who loved fishing, riding ATV’s, going to barbecues, listening to music and playing video games. Desmond enjoyed life and being with his family and friends.

Desmond is survived by his mother, Angela Rankin (Brian) of Round Rock, TX; his father, Lamond Jones (Valerie Javier) of Memphis, TN; his grandparents, Bobby Joe and Sue Phillips of Somerville, TN, James and Glenda Jones of Oakland, TN and Eddie and Sheryl Rankin of Cordova, TN; two brothers, Caleb Rankin and Grayson Rankin both of Round Rock, TX; and many extended family members.

Funeral Services for Desmond will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, Tennessee, officiating. Interment will follow in the Perry Cemetery at Laconia, Tennessee. A visitation for Desmond will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Quin Brown, Seth Williams, Ian Williams, Nathan Phillips, TJ Elrod and Quadarius Jones.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.